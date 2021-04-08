Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.64. Approximately 688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 72,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

