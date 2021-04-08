All Sports Trading Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $47.65 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00056528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.19 or 0.00637750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00084167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030274 BTC.

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

