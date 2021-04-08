Alliance Global Partners Increases Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target to $26.00

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 60.59% from the company’s current price.

APHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Aphria has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,562 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $15,807,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aphria by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 601,596 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $7,227,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Aphria by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 836,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

