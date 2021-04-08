Alpha Coin (APC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $23,959.24 and $7.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 90.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,796.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.69 or 0.01108532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.46 or 0.00422965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00059957 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001680 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

