Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 213 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after buying an additional 178,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,941,000 after buying an additional 86,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,546,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,662,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $319.71 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $188.78 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.88.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

