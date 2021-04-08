Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,009 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.