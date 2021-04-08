Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $152.29 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

