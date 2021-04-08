Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,536,000 after buying an additional 127,951 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elastic by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after buying an additional 230,803 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $121.75 on Thursday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.41.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

