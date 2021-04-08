Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,610 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

