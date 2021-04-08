Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 447,294 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

