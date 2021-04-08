Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,262.06. 23,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,775. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,078.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,819.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,187.60 and a 52 week high of $2,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

