Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells $5,434,020.56 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,249.68 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,187.60 and a twelve month high of $2,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,078.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,819.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 20,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

