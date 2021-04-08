Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.87

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.87 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 41.95 ($0.55). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 205,745 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £28.89 million and a P/E ratio of -6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.87.

In other Altitude Group news, insider Martin Roy Varley purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,145.54). Insiders acquired a total of 139,000 shares of company stock worth $4,495,000 in the last three months.

Altitude Group Company Profile (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

