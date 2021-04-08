AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.22.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday.

NYSE AMC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,052,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,274,250. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. The firm’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth F. Frank sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,315.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,473,324 shares of company stock valued at $536,584,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,355,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 581,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

