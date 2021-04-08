American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.00

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 75096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after buying an additional 189,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,179,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

