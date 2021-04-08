American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of StoneX Group worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $66.87.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,746 shares of company stock worth $2,427,081. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

