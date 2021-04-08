American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cactus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

WHD opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

