American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Translate Bio worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Translate Bio stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

