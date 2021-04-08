American International Group Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 392,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of SCS opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

