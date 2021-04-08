American International Group Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Employers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.57 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

