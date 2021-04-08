American International Group Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dril-Quip worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRQ. BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

DRQ stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

