American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.