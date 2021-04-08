American Research & Management Co. Buys 1,963 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 1.6% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after acquiring an additional 533,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,619,000 after purchasing an additional 188,407 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.55, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $103.39 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.49.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

