American Research & Management Co. Buys 64 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 15,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $420.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.55 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.