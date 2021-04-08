American Research & Management Co. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $811,698,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

SYK traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

