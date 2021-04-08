American Research & Management Co. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.15. 766,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,308,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $215.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

