American Research & Management Co. Sells 1,666 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,509,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $371.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.42 and its 200 day moving average is $285.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

