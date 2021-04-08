American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

AWK stock opened at $152.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

