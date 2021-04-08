Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $590.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $508.11 million and the highest is $635.90 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $484.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

