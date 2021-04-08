Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.34 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

