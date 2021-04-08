Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $473.80 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,179,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 2.73% of CNH Industrial worth $473,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $15.73 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNHI. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.