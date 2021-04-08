Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,329 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $241,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zendesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Zendesk by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.33. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.49 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $465,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,014.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,579 shares of company stock worth $17,235,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

