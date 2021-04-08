Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 148,468 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Lowe’s Companies worth $287,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $194.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

