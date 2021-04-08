Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 279,979 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,979 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $231,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

