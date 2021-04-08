Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,724 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Pfizer worth $365,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Pfizer by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 25,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

