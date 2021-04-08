Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 102,129 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102,129 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $323,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders sold 239,483 shares of company stock valued at $34,112,873 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

NYSE:FIS opened at $146.88 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of -816.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

