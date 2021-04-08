Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is American Research & Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 3.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 138,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 173,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 61,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,118,958. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $161.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,606. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

