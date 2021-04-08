Analysts Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report $570,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $630,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $2.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.26 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARAV. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 1,213.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aravive stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 160,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.20.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.