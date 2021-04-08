Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.49. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Chemung Financial stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $205.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In related news, Director David M. Buicko acquired 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

