Analysts Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.25 Million

Brokerages expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report $357.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the highest is $387.50 million. Express reported sales of $210.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of EXPR stock remained flat at $$3.92 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,796,125. The company has a market cap of $254.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Express by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,160 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Express by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Express by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 261,213 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Express by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

