Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Freshpet posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,369,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $157.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day moving average is $138.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,430.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $173.52.

Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

