Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 653,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.