Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.17. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,726,000 after buying an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameresco by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 213,368 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

