Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 515 shares of company stock valued at $4,162. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

ARLO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 773,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,170. The company has a market capitalization of $516.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

