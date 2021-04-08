Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report $683.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $722.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $645.00 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $592.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 6,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,351. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

