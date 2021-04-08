Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report sales of $103.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.43 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $107.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $450.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.00 million to $458.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $470.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.60 million to $478.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCCI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. 20,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,473. The stock has a market cap of $667.13 million, a P/E ratio of 138.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

