Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%.

Several analysts have commented on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,099 shares of company stock worth $28,410,450 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $313.97. The stock had a trading volume of 848,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,215. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -255.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $200.30 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.46.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

