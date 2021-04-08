Analysts Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Announce $1.99 EPS

Equities analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.88. Stryker reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

NYSE SYK traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $249.60. 7,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,170. The company has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $250.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.61 and a 200-day moving average of $231.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Stryker by 3.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 17,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 343,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

