Analysts Set 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Target Price at $31.20

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

VNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

