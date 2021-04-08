Analysts Set Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) PT at $5.20

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,916 shares of company stock worth $2,332,489. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,405 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,963 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

